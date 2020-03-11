subscribe to newsletter
  Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will Not Affect Public Transport And Public Institutions In Kyiv
11 March 2020, Wednesday
Ukrainian news
Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will Not Affect Public Transport And Public Institutions In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, transport, public transport, Coronavirus, quarantine, disinfection

Restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus will not affect public transport and government institutions in Kyiv.

This was announced at a press conference by the First Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznik, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Transport will work as usual. Today, public transport is processed twice a day with appropriate disinfectants. If necessary, we will do it more often," he said.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration added that government agencies will continue to work as usual.

Besides, from March 12, special teams will work in all shopping centers, which will examine visitors and, if necessary, check the temperature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, Kyiv limited the holding of mass events and the educational process from March 12 to March 31.

