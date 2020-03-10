State Border Service Bans Member Of United Russia Party From Entering Ukraine For 3 Years

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has banned a member of the United Russia political party from entering Ukraine for the period of three years.

The Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the man was detained by the border guards of a standalone border checkpoint Kyiv.

The citizen of Russia arrived from Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) to the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky on March 9.

The Russian born in 1965 said he had arrived for personal advantage and to hold negotiations on granite extraction.

Besides, he said he was the director general of one of the smelting factories in the Russian Federation.

In the evening of the same day, the Russian citizen returned to Minsk.

