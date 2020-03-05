OPG Refuses To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBI Provisional Director Venediktova

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has refused to open a criminal case upon alleged violations of provisional director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Iryna Venediktova.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the plaintiff provided the OPG on February 12 with a statement on alleged criminal offences by Venediktova.

According to the plaintiff, the said crimes go under Section 3 of Article 382 (non-fulfilment of a court ruling); Section 1 of Article 367 (neglect of duty) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Taking into consideration the fact that the evidence within the appeal was not introduced to the State Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, the plaintiff addressed the High Anti-Corruption Court against the inactivity of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

According to the report, the investing judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court can consider only the appeals within criminal cases investigated by the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv has opened a case upon alleged unlawful appointment of Venediktova as the provisional director of the SBI.