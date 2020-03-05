subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.94
27.15 27.78
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On March 3
05 March 2020, Thursday, 13:35 12
Politics 2020-03-05T16:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On Marc

Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On March 3

Даша Зубкова
Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Servant of the People faction, Serhii Ionushas

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada discussed the candidacy of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, deputy chairperson of the Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs, Serhii Ionushas, for the post of Prosecutor General at a meeting on March 3.

Ionushas announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You know that according to the Constitution of Ukraine, the President makes a submission. To date, no submission has been made, so I would like to note that these issues were only raised at the faction,” the MP said, answering a question about the possible nomination of his candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General.

Ionushas added that in case of dismissal of the Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, one of the MP will fulfill his duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its plenary meeting on Thursday, March 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider impeaching credibility of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

On March 4, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia has predicted that the parliament will pass a motion of no confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Больше новостей о: Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka Servant of the People faction Serhii Ionushas

Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter
News
OPG Refuses To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBI Provisional Director Venediktova 13:39
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019 13:37
Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On March 3 13:35
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter 13:31
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry 13:28
more news
Yaroslavsky’s Kharkiv Palace Hotel 5 * isproved to be the best in Eastern Europe for business and events for the second year in a row 19:02
Agricultural employees demand to remove Sytnik from the post of head of NABU because of his pressure on their business 17:55
Darnitsa speeds up the process of medicines creation thanks to SAP/OpenText 16:08
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
more news
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus 19:04
SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 19:07
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection 19:18
more news
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok