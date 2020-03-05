Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On March 3

Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On Marc

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada discussed the candidacy of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, deputy chairperson of the Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs, Serhii Ionushas, for the post of Prosecutor General at a meeting on March 3.

Ionushas announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You know that according to the Constitution of Ukraine, the President makes a submission. To date, no submission has been made, so I would like to note that these issues were only raised at the faction,” the MP said, answering a question about the possible nomination of his candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General.

Ionushas added that in case of dismissal of the Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, one of the MP will fulfill his duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its plenary meeting on Thursday, March 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider impeaching credibility of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

On March 4, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia has predicted that the parliament will pass a motion of no confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.