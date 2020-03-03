subscribe to newsletter
  SBI Suspends Serving MP Kiva With Charge Papers For March 6
03 March 2020, Tuesday
SBI Suspends Serving MP Kiva With Charge Papers For March 6

Даша Зубкова
Illia Kiva, Charge Papers, SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has suspended for March 6 the serving member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Illia Kiva, with charge papers over infliction of bodily harm to a visitor of one of the Kyiv city restaurants.

Kiva has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has requalified the Kiva case from infliction of bodily harm to infliction of insignificant bodily harm.

The SBI has summoned Kiva for March 2.

