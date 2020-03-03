subscribe to newsletter
03 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:31 50
Ukrainian news
Kuleba For Overlapping Of Positions Of Foreign Minister And Vice Prime Minister For European Integration, Discusses That With Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
President, Foreign Minister, Vice Prime Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Dmytro Kuleba, calls for overlapping of his position with the position of the foreign minister, and does not deny having respective talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked if Zelenskyy had discussed the opportunity of his appointment, Kuleba said, quote: “Tomorrow there will be a meeting to consider governmental staff reshuffles, so, let’s wait and see.”

Asked if he is ready for new authorities, Kuleba gave an affirmative answer.

He also said he is positive about overlapping of the positions of the foreign minister and the vice prime minister for European integration.

