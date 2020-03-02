subscribe to newsletter
02 March 2020, Monday, 13:47
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17.2 Billion In February

Даша Зубкова
In February 2020, the single treasury account balance increased by 42.4% from UAH 12.066 billion (as at February 1) to UAH 17.182 billion (as at March 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account in 2020 was UAH 12.066 billion (as at February 1) and the highest one was registered as at January 1 - UAH 17.547 billion.

In 2019, the balance increased from UAH 9.861 billion to UAH 17.547 billion.

The minimum single treasury account in 2019 was UAH 8.196 billion (as at March 1) and the highest one was registered as at September 1 - UAH 61.83 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.

