subscribe to newsletter
24.25 24.7
26.65 27.25
˟
02 March 2020, Monday, 13:37 4
Politics 2020-03-02T15:15:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Honcharuk Denies Writing Resignation Letter

Honcharuk Denies Writing Resignation Letter

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister, resignation, Oleksii Honcharuk, resignation letter

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk denies writing a letter of resignation.

He announced this at a briefing on Monday, March 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have not written any resignation letter as of this minute," he said.

He also noted that he was awaiting consultation on this issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Parliament.

Honcharuk also noted that for today he does not want to comment on anything else.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Verkhovna Rada to meet on March 4 for an extraordinary meeting to consider the issue of the Cabinet of Ministers and to hear a report from law enforcement officials.

Zelenskyy confirmed that he had an interview with businessman Serhii Tihipko for his possible appointment to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier, several media wrote that Zelenskyy was considering Tihipko’s candidacy for the post of prime minister instead of Honcharuk.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister resignation Oleksii Honcharuk resignation letter

Decision On Pensions Indexation In Development - Honcharuk
Honcharuk Denies Writing Resignation Letter
News
Fighting Corruption And Judicial Reform Guarantee Of IKEA’s Entry Into Ukraine – Swedish Foreign Minister Linde 17:38
SBI Opens Case On Alleged Interference Of NACB In Activities Of Lawyer Of Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi 17:35
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17.2 Billion In February 13:47
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Resumes Advocacy Activity 13:43
Cabinet To Centralize Almost All State Procurements And Test Persons Responsible For Them With Polygraph By Late 2020 13:40
more news
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Resumes Advocacy Activity 13:43
Decision On Pensions Indexation In Development - Honcharuk 13:34
Cabinet To Centralize Almost All State Procurements And Test Persons Responsible For Them With Polygraph By Late 2020 13:40
Honcharuk Denies Writing Resignation Letter 13:37
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17.2 Billion In February 13:47
more news
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Resumes Advocacy Activity 13:43
Decision On Pensions Indexation In Development - Honcharuk 13:34
Honcharuk Denies Writing Resignation Letter 13:37
Cabinet To Centralize Almost All State Procurements And Test Persons Responsible For Them With Polygraph By Late 2020 13:40
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17.2 Billion In February 13:47
more news
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17.2 Billion In February
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok