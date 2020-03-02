Honcharuk Denies Writing Resignation Letter

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk denies writing a letter of resignation.

He announced this at a briefing on Monday, March 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have not written any resignation letter as of this minute," he said.

He also noted that he was awaiting consultation on this issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Parliament.

Honcharuk also noted that for today he does not want to comment on anything else.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Verkhovna Rada to meet on March 4 for an extraordinary meeting to consider the issue of the Cabinet of Ministers and to hear a report from law enforcement officials.

Zelenskyy confirmed that he had an interview with businessman Serhii Tihipko for his possible appointment to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier, several media wrote that Zelenskyy was considering Tihipko’s candidacy for the post of prime minister instead of Honcharuk.