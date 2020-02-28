Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus

The Kyiv City State Administration has specified seven hospitals for the hospitalization of people with suspected coronavirus.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, told about this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"People travel across Europe and we cannot guarantee that there will be no ill people in Kyiv," he said.

There are seven bases for hospitalization, three of them for adults, three for children and one for pregnant women.

These are the Oleksandrivska Hospital, Kyivska Hospital No.4 and No.9, as well as children's hospitals No.1 and No.2 and the children's infectious diseases hospital.

Besides, two specialized teams are working in Kyiv to transport patients with suspected coronavirus.

In total, 500 beds were prepared for the case of coronavirus in Kyiv, of which 237 for adults, 200 for children and the rest for pregnant women.

