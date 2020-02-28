subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.57
26.5 27.03
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus
28 February 2020, Friday, 17:38 27
Politics 2020-02-29T01:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus

Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, hospital, hospitalization, Coronavirus

The Kyiv City State Administration has specified seven hospitals for the hospitalization of people with suspected coronavirus.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, told about this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"People travel across Europe and we cannot guarantee that there will be no ill people in Kyiv," he said.

There are seven bases for hospitalization, three of them for adults, three for children and one for pregnant women.

These are the Oleksandrivska Hospital, Kyivska Hospital No.4 and No.9, as well as children's hospitals No.1 and No.2 and the children's infectious diseases hospital.

Besides, two specialized teams are working in Kyiv to transport patients with suspected coronavirus.

In total, 500 beds were prepared for the case of coronavirus in Kyiv, of which 237 for adults, 200 for children and the rest for pregnant women.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has specified hospitals where people will be taken if they become infected with coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv hospital hospitalization Coronavirus

Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Take...
Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Po...
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due...
2 People Returned From China Hospitalized With Pre...
Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3
News
Cabinet To Launch Information Resource On Coronavirus Covid-19 18:12
Ukrainian Embassy In Italy Raising Coronavirus Awareness Among Ukrainians Via Social Media And Personal Communication – Ambassador 18:10
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10 18:02
Non-Residents Lose Interest In Government Domestic Loan Bonds Due To Negative Expectations From Coronavirus In Foreign Markets And Declining Rates - Financiers 17:45
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3 17:40
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's companies paid UAH 7.7 billion in taxes 13:40
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26 18:19
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus 18:34
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus 18:26
Issue Of Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Italy Is Not Discussed - Foreign Ministry 13:35
more news
UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts 13:25
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale 18:24
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces 13:23
more news
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok