28 February 2020, Friday, 13:34 20
Politics 2020-02-29T02:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Appointment Of Venediktova As Provisional Director Of SBI

Court Opens Case Upon Alleged Unlawful Appointment Of Venediktova As Provisional Director Of SBI

Даша Зубкова
court, SBI, Iryna Venediktova

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has opened a case upon alleged unlawful appointment of Iryna Venediktova as the provisional director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Plaintiff, Oleh Shram, requests the court to declare President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s incompetence in appointment of the SBI’s provisional director.

The court has accepted the case for consideration under the simplified procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has obtained an appeal on abolition of Venediktova’s order to appoint Oleksandr Babikov as the first deputy director of the SBI.

