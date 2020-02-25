subscribe to newsletter
24.25 24.64
26.35 26.89
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Agreement with the occupying power: Sytnyk did not declare 1 million rubles from the sale of real estate in the annexed Crimea (Documents)
25 February 2020, Tuesday, 14:15 429
Politics 2020-02-27T11:14:23+02:00
Ukrainian news
Agreement with the occupying power: Sytnyk did not declare 1 million rubles from the sale of real estate in th

Agreement with the occupying power: Sytnyk did not declare 1 million rubles from the sale of real estate in the annexed Crimea (Documents)

Николай Полищук

NABU Director Artem Sytnyk did not mention the scandalous fact of the agreement in the territory occupied by Russia. The family of "anti-corruption" official documented the land under Russian law and sold for one million rubles

This is evidenced by extracts from the Russian registers, the contract of sale and other documents confirming the fact of the agreement, registered by the occupying power, wrote "Ukrnovyny" with reference to "Obozrevatel". The editorial board of the site appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation with a report on committing an offense related to false declaration (Article.366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which threatens the director of NABU with imprisonment for up to 2 years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions.

"Obozrevatel" published copies of documents confirming the implementation of the agreement in the occupied Crimea by Artem Sytnik's family. This is a plot of B-65 (cadastral number 8536900000: 07: 001: 0226) in the horticultural cooperative "Mirage" in the Nakhimovsky district of Sevastopol, which his wife documented for herself under Russian law (new, Russian cadastral number - 91: 04: 007 001 : 139), and sold for 900 thousand of Russian rubles. In 2015, Anna Sytnyk, Artem Sytnyk's wife, gave a power of attorney for the alienation of property to a Russian citizen Nebivaylova. On the same day, Artem Sytnyk gave his wife his formal and documented agreement for the alienation of the mentioned plot, which is also documented.

On August 1, 2017, the registration officials of the occupation authority of the Russian Federation in the city of Sevastopol illegally registered the ownership of Sytnyk Anna Mykolayivna on a land plot of 0.0416 hectares in Sevastopol. On the same day, Sytnyks sold through an intermediary a plot for 900,000 Russian rubles (the seller - Sytnyk Anna). 6,600 Russian rubles were paid into the Russian budget in the form of duties. In fact, the plot was sold even more expensive - for 2 million Russian rubles, which follows from the advertisements for sale. Neither the statement of Sytnyk's wife nor the declaration of Artem Sytnyk himself, do not mention this operation with real estate and received funds from its sale within the time limits specified in the law. No taxes were paid in Ukraine.

Before this, the main witness in the case of corruption of NABU director Sytnik Mykola Nadejko told that he met people with money from the occupied Crimea at Sytnyk's request. These people brought money for the sold plot, spent the night at Sytnyk, and he also took these intermediaries to the airport.

 

Больше новостей о:

Honcharuk Not To Resign
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January
News
Passengers Not Refusing To Undergo Temperature Screening Upon Arrival At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports 18:29
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
Consumer Protection Service To Launch Coronavirus Prevention Campaign In Schools And Kindergartens On February 27 18:23
Ukrposhta Resumes Receiving All Types Of Shipments To China 18:19
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
more news
Experts told how to improve blood service in Ukraine 16:10
300 People Fly Into Boryspil Airport From Milan And Venice On February 24 17:15
Border Service To Begin Temperature Screenings At All Crossings On Hungarian Border On Tuesday, On Slovakian, Romanian, Polish Borders On February 26 17:18
No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry 17:21
Zaporizhia Airport Prepares Quarantine Measures In Case Passengers Arrive With Suspected Coronavirus 13:53
more news
Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus 13:28
Honcharuk Not To Resign 18:14
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
SBI Notifies Ex-MP Chornovol Of Suspicion Of Hindering Journalist Professional Activity 13:36
more news
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok