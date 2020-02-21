subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.53
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train
21 February 2020, Friday, 18:00 30
Events 2020-02-22T00:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train

Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train

Даша Зубкова
train, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Kyiv-Moscow train, China

The diagnosis of COVID-19 (coronavirus) of a Chinese citizen from the Kyiv-Moscow train was not confirmed by laboratory tests.\

This is stated in the message of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health with reference to the international channels of the International Health Regulations of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the passengers of the carriage will have the opportunity to undergo diagnostics.

"The train, from which a Chinese citizen with symptoms of a respiratory illness was removed, arrived at the destination. Passengers of the flight underwent a medical examination at a train station in Moscow, no signs of illness were found. The train has undergone sanitization and is preparing to return to Ukraine," the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

According to the statement, from the number of contact persons on the carriage, five citizens of Ukraine (two men and three women) were hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital.

Their condition is normal, there are no complaints, laboratory tests are being conducted.

Another six Ukrainians refused hospitalization and are in a detached carriage.

After receiving the results of laboratory tests of hospitalized passengers, a decision will be made on their further movement and on the return of the carriage, which is in a sanitary stay in Bryansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 13 Ukrainians, including two train hosts, six citizens of the Russian Federation and one citizen from Uzbekistan and Canada each, were placed for observation (observation mode in an isolated space) in Bryansk (Russia) because of staying in the same carriage in the Kyiv-Moscow train with a Chinese citizen with high temperature suspected of coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: train Coronavirus COVID-19 Kyiv-Moscow train China

13 Ukrainians Quarantined In Russia Due To Staying...
Skaletska In Observation In Novi Sanzhary Medical ...
SBU Working To Identify Organizers Of Fake Newslet...
Law Enforcers Open Case On Incitement Of Religious...
13 Ukrainians Quarantined In Russia Due To Staying In Same Train Carriage With Chinese Citizen Suspected Of Coronavirus
Law Enforcers Open Case On Incitement Of Religious And Interracial Hostility Against Foreigners In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region
News
Bankers And Analysts Predicting Hryvnia Exchange Rate Will Remain Unchanged At 24.3-24.8 UAH/USD In March 18:06
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 12-15% To UAH 4,777-5,527 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March 18:03
Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train 18:00
7 Countries Suspend Import Of Poultry Meat From All Over Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service 17:57
Skaletska In Observation In Novi Sanzhary Medical Center In Poltava Region 17:54
more news
SkyUp Plane With Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan Lands At Kharkiv International Airport 13:23
5 Buses Will Deliver Ukrainian Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan To Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region 13:30
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih To Shut Down Open-Hearth Shop In March 18:04
45 Ukrainians, 27 Foreigners Evacuated From Wuhan, 22 Crewmembers, Police Officers And Doctors Will Undergo Quarantine 13:28
Zelenskyy Commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes 13:20
more news
Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform 18:21
SBU Working To Identify Organizers Of Fake Newsletter Claiming Detection Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 18:13
MP Kachura Asks Law Enforcement Officials To Investigate Ternopil Airport’s Refusal To Accept Plane Carrying Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan 18:16
Court In Russia Sentences In Absentia Ex-Defense Minister Hrytsenko For Calls For Terrorist Attacks In Russia To 6 Years In Prison 13:33
Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Possible Patients With Coronavirus 18:11
more news
Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok