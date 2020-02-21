Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train

The diagnosis of COVID-19 (coronavirus) of a Chinese citizen from the Kyiv-Moscow train was not confirmed by laboratory tests.\

This is stated in the message of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health with reference to the international channels of the International Health Regulations of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the passengers of the carriage will have the opportunity to undergo diagnostics.

"The train, from which a Chinese citizen with symptoms of a respiratory illness was removed, arrived at the destination. Passengers of the flight underwent a medical examination at a train station in Moscow, no signs of illness were found. The train has undergone sanitization and is preparing to return to Ukraine," the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

According to the statement, from the number of contact persons on the carriage, five citizens of Ukraine (two men and three women) were hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital.

Their condition is normal, there are no complaints, laboratory tests are being conducted.

Another six Ukrainians refused hospitalization and are in a detached carriage.

After receiving the results of laboratory tests of hospitalized passengers, a decision will be made on their further movement and on the return of the carriage, which is in a sanitary stay in Bryansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 13 Ukrainians, including two train hosts, six citizens of the Russian Federation and one citizen from Uzbekistan and Canada each, were placed for observation (observation mode in an isolated space) in Bryansk (Russia) because of staying in the same carriage in the Kyiv-Moscow train with a Chinese citizen with high temperature suspected of coronavirus.