SkyUp’s Plane That Delivered Ukrainians From Wuhan Disinfected – Health Ministry

Specialists of the Kharkiv Regional Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry state-run enterprise disinfected the SkyUp’s plane that had been used to deliver Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China).

The Public Health Center of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, the plane arrived in Kharkiv.

On the February 20 evening, the buses with the Wuhan evacuees arrived in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region) for the 14-day observation.