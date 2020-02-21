subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.53
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SkyUp’s Plane That Delivered Ukrainians From Wuhan Disinfected – Health Ministry
21 February 2020, Friday, 13:16 15
Politics 2020-02-21T21:04:25+02:00
Ukrainian news
SkyUp’s Plane That Delivered Ukrainians From Wuhan Disinfected – Health Ministry

SkyUp’s Plane That Delivered Ukrainians From Wuhan Disinfected – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
health, SkyUp, plane, China, Wuhan, evacuation, disinfection

Specialists of the Kharkiv Regional Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry state-run enterprise disinfected the SkyUp’s plane that had been used to deliver Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China).

The Public Health Center of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, the plane arrived in Kharkiv.

On the February 20 evening, the buses with the Wuhan evacuees arrived in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region) for the 14-day observation.

Больше новостей о: health SkyUp plane China Wuhan evacuation disinfection

Health Ministry Registers Case Of Diphtheria In Ky...
SkyUp Plane With Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan L...
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On Febru...
MP Kachura Asks Law Enforcement Officials To Inves...
13 Ukrainians Quarantined In Russia Due To Staying In Same Train Carriage With Chinese Citizen Suspected Of Coronavirus
Law Enforcers Open Case On Incitement Of Religious And Interracial Hostility Against Foreigners In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region
News
Bankers And Analysts Predicting Hryvnia Exchange Rate Will Remain Unchanged At 24.3-24.8 UAH/USD In March 18:06
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 12-15% To UAH 4,777-5,527 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March 18:03
Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train 18:00
7 Countries Suspend Import Of Poultry Meat From All Over Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service 17:57
Skaletska In Observation In Novi Sanzhary Medical Center In Poltava Region 17:54
more news
SkyUp Plane With Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan Lands At Kharkiv International Airport 13:23
5 Buses Will Deliver Ukrainian Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan To Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region 13:30
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih To Shut Down Open-Hearth Shop In March 18:04
45 Ukrainians, 27 Foreigners Evacuated From Wuhan, 22 Crewmembers, Police Officers And Doctors Will Undergo Quarantine 13:28
Zelenskyy Commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes 13:20
more news
Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform 18:21
SBU Working To Identify Organizers Of Fake Newsletter Claiming Detection Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 18:13
MP Kachura Asks Law Enforcement Officials To Investigate Ternopil Airport’s Refusal To Accept Plane Carrying Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan 18:16
Court In Russia Sentences In Absentia Ex-Defense Minister Hrytsenko For Calls For Terrorist Attacks In Russia To 6 Years In Prison 13:33
Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Possible Patients With Coronavirus 18:11
more news
Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok