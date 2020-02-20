Poltava Regional Council To Hold Extraordinary Session Due To Placement Of Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan In Novi Sanzhary On February 21

Poltava Regional Council To Hold Extraordinary Session Due To Placement Of Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan In

On February 21, the Poltava Regional Council will hold an extraordinary session due to the placement of Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) in Novi Sanzhary.

The chairman of the Council Oleksandr Bilenkyi has written about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the leadership of the Ministry of Health and other competent services are expected, as well as representatives of the community.

He noted that it is necessary to exclude any manifestations of the destabilization of the situation in the region and inform people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police and the National Guard are warning citizens that any attempts to prevent from placement of the Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan will be suppressed.