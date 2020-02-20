subscribe to newsletter
20 February 2020, Thursday, 18:06 7
Politics 2020-02-20T18:30:20+02:00
Poltava Regional Council To Hold Extraordinary Session Due To Placement Of Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan In Novi Sanzhary On February 21

Даша Зубкова
Poltava Regional Council, Poltava region, Novi Sanzhary, evacuation, China, Wuhan, Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV

On February 21, the Poltava Regional Council will hold an extraordinary session due to the placement of Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) in Novi Sanzhary.

The chairman of the Council Oleksandr Bilenkyi has written about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the leadership of the Ministry of Health and other competent services are expected, as well as representatives of the community.

He noted that it is necessary to exclude any manifestations of the destabilization of the situation in the region and inform people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police and the National Guard are warning citizens that any attempts to prevent from placement of the Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan will be suppressed.

Poltava Regional Council Poltava region Novi Sanzhary evacuation China Wuhan Coronavirus 2019-nCoV

SBU Working To Identify Organizers Of Fake Newsletter Claiming Detection Of Coronavirus In Ukraine
National Guard Refutes Information About Mass Dismissal Of Novi Sanzhary Medical Center Employees In Poltava Region
News
Poltava Regional Council To Hold Extraordinary Session Due To Placement Of Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan In Novi Sanzhary On February 21
Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Possible Patients With Coronavirus
