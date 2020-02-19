Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform

Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecu

Deputy U.S. Secretary of State for civil security, democracy and human rights / ambassador, Nathan Sales, has expressed his support to Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka in anti-corruption efforts and prosecutor's office reform.

The U.S. Embassy to Ukraine has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Riaboshapka met with Sales and the Ambassador expressed the support of the United States to the prosecutor general.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sales intended to visit Ukraine on February 16.

It was said that the ambassador along with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Federal Republic of Germany to later join the roundtable discussion on issues of human security in Somali, after which he would go to Kyiv.