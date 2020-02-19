Ukraine Ready For Oil Transit To Belarusian Refineries – Belarus’ Ambassador Kizim

The Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Ihor Kizim, said that Ukraine was ready to transit oil to Belarusian oil refineries.

This follows from a statement by Belarusian publication Naviny, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that when in summer 2019, Russia introduced embargo on fuel supplies to Ukraine, Belarus boosted petroleum products supplies to Ukraine.

Besides, Kizim noted that Ukraine was ready to help Belarus if it has any problems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is planning to import 30% of oil via Ukraine.