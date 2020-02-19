Cabinet Allocates UAH 1.4 Billion As One-Time Monetary Assistance To Veterans And Victims Of Nazi Persecutions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1.4 billion as one-time monetary assistance to the veterans and victims of the Nazi persecution.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that over 1 million veterans and victims of Nazi repressions will obtain aid from the state.

The prime minister noted that every person would obtain UAH 570 – 4,120, which would be on average 7% more than it was last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, former president, Petro Poroshenko, signed the law that envisions the introduction of one-time monetary assistance to the families of the military deceased from a wound or a disease during a year after demobilization.