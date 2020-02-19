subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Allocates UAH 1.4 Billion As One-Time Monetary Assistance To Veterans And Victims Of Nazi Persecutions
Cabinet Allocates UAH 1.4 Billion As One-Time Monetary Assistance To Veterans And Victims Of Nazi Persecutions

Cabinet of Ministers, Cabinet, monetary assistance, veterans, victims, Nazi persecution, Oleksii Honcharuk

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1.4 billion as one-time monetary assistance to the veterans and victims of the Nazi persecution.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that over 1 million veterans and victims of Nazi repressions will obtain aid from the state.

The prime minister noted that every person would obtain UAH 570 – 4,120, which would be on average 7% more than it was last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, former president, Petro Poroshenko, signed the law that envisions the introduction of one-time monetary assistance to the families of the military deceased from a wound or a disease during a year after demobilization.

