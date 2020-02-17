subscribe to newsletter
  Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
17 February 2020, Monday, 19:02 8
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu

Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu

Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended the import of live poultry, poultry meat and all types of poultry products from Vinnytsia region due to an outbreak of bird flu.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports that time restrictions were introduced on January 27, 2020 on the basis of the official notification of the International Epizootic Bureau about the outbreak of the highly pathogenic bird flu virus in Vinnytsia region of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Temporary restrictions are also imposed on the transit of poultry products through Vinnytsia region of Ukraine, as well as hatching eggs, fluff and feathers that have not undergone heat treatment, feed and feed additives for poultry, hunting trophies, and used equipment for keeping, slaughtering and cutting birds.

President of the Union of Poultry Farmers of Kazakhstan Ruslan Sharipov noted that this measure helps to protect the territory of the republic from the spread of dangerous bird diseases.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the European Union has resumed import of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products from Ukraine.

At the moment, a ban on the import of poultry meat from Vinnytsia region has also been introduced in Belarus.

In January, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service recently registered the death of a bird as a result of bird flu at the Khutir agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region.

The agricultural enterprises LLC Nemyriv-Podillia and JLLC Kolosok, which are located in the village of Buhakiv (Nemyrivskyi district), are considered the source of the outbreak.

Nine settlements in the Nemyrivskyi district are in the protection zone (a three-kilometer zone around the source of the outbreak) and 23 in the observation zone (a 10-kilometer zone around the source of the outbreak).

Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
