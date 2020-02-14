National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work

The National Police has returned to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) the appeal of former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, upon facts of interference of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, into his work.

This follows from the reply of the National Police to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The said Shokin's appeal was submitted by the SBI on February 7.

At the same time, the National Police refused to open a criminal case upon the appeal explaining that such case should be considered by the SBI instead of the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shokin had requested the SBI to introduce to the Register of Pre-Trial Investigations the data on commission of a criminal offence by Biden both in the territory of Ukraine and abroad.

In particular, Biden was accused of interference in the work of a law enforcement body under Section 2 of Article 343 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.