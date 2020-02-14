subscribe to newsletter
  Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska
14 February 2020, Friday, 12:54
Events 2020-02-14T23:45:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska

Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska

Даша Зубкова
plane, evacuation, China, Wuhan, Coronavirus, Zoriana Skaletska, health minister, quarantine, 2019-nCoV

The plane to evacuate Ukrainians from Wuhan will be sent on February 18 and on Wednesday, February 19, they will arrive in Ukraine.

Health Minister, Zoriana Skaletska, said this on the Pravo Na Vladu talk-show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Skaletska, only uninfected people will be evacuated and undergo 14-day quarantine period in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said the Ukrainian citizens would be evacuated from Wuhan after all organizational issues were settled.

plane evacuation China Wuhan Coronavirus Zoriana Skaletska health minister quarantine 2019-nCoV

News
