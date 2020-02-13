subscribe to newsletter
PrivatBank Ups Profit 2.8 Times To UAH 32.6 Billion In 2019

In 2019, PrivatBank boosted its net profit 2.8 times year over year to UAH 32.6 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The net profit of PrivatBank in 2019 made UAH 32,609,220,000.

As at January 1, 2020, the net assets of the bank amounted to UAH 314,105.943 million, loan portfolio – UAH 61,033.321 million, clients’ funds (individuals and legal entities) – UAH 231,386.432 million, and individuals’ funds – UAH 181,013.289 million.

PrivatBank has reported the net profit UAH 11.67 billion for 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, PrivatBank belongs to the state represented by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

