subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.39 26.89
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director
13 February 2020, Thursday, 12:50 6
Politics 2020-02-13T13:30:56+02:00
Ukrainian news
District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director

District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director

Даша Зубкова
court, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SBI, SBI provisional director

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received an appeal with a request to declare the absence of authorities in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint the provisional director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had obtained another lawsuit with a request to declare the absence of authorities in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to approve the order of establishment of the public control council under the SBI.

Больше новостей о: court President Volodymyr Zelenskyy SBI SBI provisional director

Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Pro...
SBI Will Not Request Court To Arrest MP Fedina
Zelenskyy Will Take Floor At MSC, Hold Number Of B...
SBI Hands Notice Of Suspicion Of Threatening Zelen...
Zelenskyy Introduces Yermak To NSDC Instead Of Bohdan
District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director
News
SBI Will Not Request Court To Arrest MP Fedina 12:57
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors 12:55
District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director 12:50
Zelenskyy Will Take Floor At MSC, Hold Number Of Bilateral Meetings On February 14-15 12:48
Zelenskyy Introduces Yermak To NSDC Instead Of Bohdan 12:45
more news
Because of Sytnyk, state receives US$9.6 mln from VAB Bank assets sale instead of US$327.6 mln – Bakhmatyuk 15:05
The odious State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Galushchak is being searched – says Golobuckij 15:04
Yermak: Zelenskyy Likely To Meet With Putin Before Normandy Summit 12:41
Ukraine Discusses No Water Supplies Resumption To Crimea With Russia In Exchange For Withdrawal Of Troops In Donbas – Yermak 12:51
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl 12:49
more news
Cabinet Establishes State Debt Management Agency 12:43
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl 12:49
Weighted Average Electricity Price For Industry Down 31.8% To UAH 1,425 Per MWh Since Launch Of New Market Model 17:36
Borodianskyi To Initiate Extension Of Ban On Russian Social Networks And Media 17:39
Yermak: Zelenskyy Likely To Meet With Putin Before Normandy Summit 12:41
more news
SBI Will Not Request Court To Arrest MP Fedina
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok