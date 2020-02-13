District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received an appeal with a request to declare the absence of authorities in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint the provisional director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had obtained another lawsuit with a request to declare the absence of authorities in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to approve the order of establishment of the public control council under the SBI.