Yermak Not To Dismiss His Deputies After Replacing Bohdan On Post Of Presidential Office Head

Newly-appointed head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, does not intend to dismiss his deputies after replacing Andrii Bohdan on the post.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak added he intended to work fruitfully and effectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Yermak instead of Bohdan on February 11.

Yermak had earlier occupied the post of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s assistant.