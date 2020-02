Shuliavka Bridge Reconstruction In Kyiv Will Exceed UAH 1.05 Billion – Kyiv City State Administration

First deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Pavoroznyk, states that the cost of reconstruction of the Shuliavka bridge in Kyiv will exceed UAH 1.05 billion.

He said this in an interview for the Ekonomichna Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, Kyiv raised the reconstruction cost by UAH 170 million to UAH 1 billion.