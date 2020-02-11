Lutsenko Expecting Bohdan And Riaboshapka’s Dismissals In February

Former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, is expecting dismissals of Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka in February.

He said this in the interview for the Censor.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lutsenko noted that everyone knew that it was exactly Bohdan to offer the candidacy of Riaboshapka for the post of the prosecutor general.

The former prosecutor general also expects disbandment of the Cabinet of Ministers in February or March 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Bohdan as the head of then Presidential Administration.

On August 29, 2019, Zelenskyy appointed Riaboshapka as the prosecutor general.

Earlier, some media companies said Bohdan was going to resign again.