10 February 2020, Monday
Ukraine Has 30 Coronavirus Test Kits

There are 30 coronavirus test kits in Ukraine.

Ihor Kuzin, the director general of the Ministry of Health’s Center for Public Health, announced this at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Patients will only be tested in cases that meet the epidemiological and clinical definition, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

The shelf life of such test systems is two years.

Currently, 51 Ukrainians who intend to return from China have signed quarantine agreements.

Potentially infected citizens will not be evacuated to Ukraine if they refuse to sign this agreement.

According to Kuzin, the shortfall of coronavirus test kits will be covered by producing them in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, two Ukrainian citizens on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been infected with the new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko
