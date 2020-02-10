Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 23.5% To 16.7 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

subscribe to newsletter
10 February 2020, Monday, 13:28
Economy 2020-02-10T22:15:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
gas, gas reserves, USF

Since the start of the current heating season on November 2, 2019, Ukraine has decreased its natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 23.5% or 5,120 million cubic meters to 16.665 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator limited liability company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said gas reserves are up 55.3% or 5.931 billion cubic meters year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection and started consuming its USF gas reserves.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters, therefore, since the start of the gas injection season on April 5, the USF Gas Reserves have risen 2.5 times or by 13.040 billion cubic meters.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, notes that the USF reserves reached their peak indicator in the last nine years before the heating season of 2019/2020.

Ukraine finished the previous heating season on April 4, 2019 with the gas reserves of 8,745 million cubic meters.

NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko
