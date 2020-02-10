IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign

First deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), David Lipton, has decided to resign.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lipton will quit late in February.

He will resign in the light of the changes in the top management of the IMF introduced by Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Lipton has been on the post since September 2011.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF has approved Kristalina Georgieva as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.