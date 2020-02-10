subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.7
26.6 27.1
˟
  • News
  • World
  • IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign
10 February 2020, Monday, 13:25 62
World 2020-02-10T22:45:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign

IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign

Даша Зубкова
IMF, David Lipton, Kristalina Georgieva, resignation

First deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), David Lipton, has decided to resign.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lipton will quit late in February.

He will resign in the light of the changes in the top management of the IMF introduced by Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Lipton has been on the post since September 2011.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF has approved Kristalina Georgieva as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Больше новостей о: IMF David Lipton Kristalina Georgieva resignation

2 Ukrainians From Cruise Ship Fall Ill With Chinese Coronavirus
Ukraine Not Planning To Appoint Ambassador To Russia – Foreign Ministry
News
Ukraine Not Planning To Appoint Ambassador To Russia – Foreign Ministry 18:21
Lavrov Advocating Resumption Of Work Of Ukrainian And RF Ambassadors 18:13
Ukraine Has 30 Coronavirus Test Kits 18:10
NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko 18:08
2 Ukrainians From Cruise Ship Fall Ill With Chinese Coronavirus 18:04
more news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign 13:25
NACB Launches Investigation Into Audio Record Of Truba Talks With Bohdan And Smirnov 13:19
Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Management Over Victory At SCC 13:22
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 23.5% To 16.7 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:28
NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7 13:32
more news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign 13:25
NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7 13:32
NACB Launches Investigation Into Audio Record Of Truba Talks With Bohdan And Smirnov 13:19
Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Management Over Victory At SCC 13:22
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 23.5% To 16.7 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:28
more news
NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok