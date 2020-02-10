Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Management Over Victory At SCC

Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Managem

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk hopes to reach compromise with the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company as for the bonuses to the top management of the company over the victory of the company at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden).

The prime minister said this in an interview for the Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that the contracts with the leadership of the company had been signed by representatives of the previous Government, therefore, de jure, such bonuses are envisioned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the supervisory board of Naftogaz abstain from paying bonuses to the top management of the company over the victory at the SCC.