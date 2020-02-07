subscribe to newsletter
  Suspect In Sheremet Murder Duhar Interrogated Using Polygraph
07 February 2020
Politics 2020-02-07T16:45:05+02:00
Suspect In Sheremet Murder Duhar Interrogated Using Polygraph

Даша Зубкова
Yana Duhar, Pavel Sheremet, Sheremet murder, interrogation, polygraph test

Suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Yana Duhar, was interrogated using a polygraph.

Her lawyer Mykola Orekhovskyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

When asked if she had been observing at the scene of the Sheremet’s murder, Duhar answered in the negative.

The polygraph showed the veracity of her testimony with a coefficient of 99.6%.

The polygraph also showed with a probability of 99.9% certainty that Duhar did not discuss the preparation of the murder of the journalist with yet another suspect in this case, Andrii Antonenko.

The defense indicated that the psychological examination using a polygraph was conducted by the Ukrainian Bureau of Psychophysiological Research and Security.

Besides, the defense of the suspect filed a motion to close the criminal proceedings against her to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Orekhovskyi noted that the motion was filed in the name of Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Chumak.

The lawyer explained that it was he who decided to give the investigation additional time to verify the evidence, so the investigation was extended until April.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Duhar’s night house arrest by April 4.

Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan
