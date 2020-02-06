Energy Commission Ups Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 13.6% To UAH 11.2 Per Cubic Meter

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (the Energy Commission) increased the water tariff for Kyivvodokanal by 13.6% or UAH 1.34 per cubic meter to UAH 11.2 per cubic meter (excluding VAT).

This decision was made at a meeting of the commission on February 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tariff for drainage was also increased by 6.3% or UAH 0.47 per cubic meter to UAH 7.96 per cubic meter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, the Energy Commission increased the water tariff for Kyivvodokanal by 9.4% to UAH 9.86 per cubic meter (excluding VAT).

In 2018, the Kyivvodokanal company (Kyiv) increased net profit by 61.6% or UAH 69.584 million year over year to UAH 181.549 million.

Kyivvodokanal is a monopolist in the field of water supply and drainage in Kyiv.