subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.05
27.15 27.65
˟
  • News
  • World
  • Wuhan converting exhibition venues into temporary hospitals
05 February 2020, Wednesday, 09:53 10
World 2020-02-05T11:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Wuhan converting exhibition venues into temporary hospitals

Wuhan converting exhibition venues into temporary hospitals

Илья Мережко
Wuhan, China, Coronavirus
Workers start building a mobile cabin hospital in Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center, Central China's Hubei province, Feb 3, 2020. Photo: Liu Kun/chinadaily
Workers start building a mobile cabin hospital in Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center, Central China's Hubei province, Feb 3, 2020. Photo: Liu Kun/chinadaily

The construction of three mobile cabin hospitals in Wuhan, Hubei province has picked up steam on Monday night as part of the efforts to contain and treat patients suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus, Chinadaily reports.

The city will make use of the city's sports stadium and two convention centers, and renovate them into three mobile hospitals to offer a total of 3,400 beds to treat novel coronavirus infected patients with mild symptoms.

Ma Guoqiang, Party chief of Wuhan, said at a video conference on Monday night that local authorities should make every effort to transform the city's exhibition venues into cabin hospitals to increase isolation space and designated hospital beds.

Medical staff will be dispatched to the three hospitals to take care of patients who test positive for the virus — but show no severe symptoms — as soon as they are completed. Once a patient's symptoms worsen, he or she will be transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, one of the city's designated hospitals to admit patients infected with the new virus, in a timely manner.

With the rapid building underway, the hospital in Wuhan Parlor convention center, with a capacity of 2,000 patients will be the first to become operational on Tuesday night.

The Wuhan Parlor convention center is renovated into a cabin hospital in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei province, on Feb 4. Photo: Yuan Zheng/for chinadailyThe Wuhan Parlor convention center is renovated into a cabin hospital in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei province, on Feb 4. Photo: Yuan Zheng/for chinadaily

 

 

Больше новостей о: Wuhan China Coronavirus

Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System
News
US Researcher has faith in fight against coronavirus 10:31
Wuhan hospital built for outbreak starts to treat patients 10:14
Wuhan converting exhibition venues into temporary hospitals 09:53
Rada Lowers Rent For Amber Extraction From 25% To 10% 18:02
Poroshenko Passes To NACB Memory Stick With Audio Records Of Talks With Alleged Participation Of Truba 17:59
more news
Avangard holding stunned over law enforment's allegations claiming two of its factories don't exist 11:25
Deutsche Bahn can only provide advice and assistance to "Ukrzaliznytsia", they won’t solve problems, - German media 11:35
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Ukrposhta Warns Of Possible Delays In Delivery Of Postal Items To China Due To 2019-nCoV Coronavirus 17:49
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
more news
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System 17:54
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019 17:59
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other 17:51
more news
Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok