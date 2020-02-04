subscribe to newsletter
  • OPG Classifies Information On Extradition Of Levin Suspected Of Assassination Of Activist Handziuk To Ukraine
04 February 2020, Tuesday, 13:02 21
OPG Classifies Information On Extradition Of Levin Suspected Of Assassination Of Activist Handziuk To Ukraine

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has refused to reveal the details of the extradition from the Republic of Bulgaria of Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko), suspected of organizing the assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

This follows from a reply of the OPG to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The OPG said that Levin was on the international wanted list and was detained in Bulgaria on January 24.

Later, a court in Burgas arrested him for the period of 40 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcers detained Levin in Bulgaria.

Deputy Prosecutor General, Viktor Trepak, states that some persons do not want Levin to be extradited to Ukraine.

Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February
