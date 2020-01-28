subscribe to newsletter
28 January 2020, Tuesday, 19:16
Militants Blocking OSCE Patrols’ Access To Disengagement Area Near Petrivske For 1 Week

Даша Зубкова
Militants have been blocking the access of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission’s patrols to the area of disengagement of forces and hardware near Petrivske (Donetsk region) for one week.

The press service of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, militants are impeding observation by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in the area of disengagement of forces and hardware.

In a report dated January 27, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission stated that militants at checkpoints again denied its observers passage southwards towards the disengagement area near Petrivske on January 25 and 26.

According to the report, the militants cited “an order from superiors” as well as “an ongoing operation” and “demining activities in the area.”

The report states that obstruction of the movement of SMM patrols is recorded daily for a week.

"During the day on 25 January, on two occasions, an SMM mini-UAV experienced GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming, while flying over Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41 km south of Donetsk)," the report states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants disguised as members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on the area of disengagement of forces and hardware near Petrivske on January 27.

