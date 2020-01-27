Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation

President of the United States Donald Trump denied he had told former United States National Security Advisor, John Bolton, about the relation between the suspension in allocation of USD 391 million in the military aid to Ukraine and the investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden.

President Trump has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

That was Trump’s response to the information spread by The New York Times.

The U.S. President states he provided the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions, as well as he allowed Ukraine to acquire Javelin missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the House of Representatives of the Congress of the United States voted for adoption of the articles on impeachment of President of the United States Donald Trump over abuse of authorities related to exertion of pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July 2019 in relation with the investigation against Hunter Biden.