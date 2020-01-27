subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.5
26.55 27.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation
27 January 2020, Monday, 14:05 15
Politics 2020-01-27T18:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation

Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation

Даша Зубкова
President, United States, Donald Trump, John Bolton, military aid, Hunter Biden, Joseph Biden

President of the United States Donald Trump denied he had told former United States National Security Advisor, John Bolton, about the relation between the suspension in allocation of USD 391 million in the military aid to Ukraine and the investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden.

President Trump has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

That was Trump’s response to the information spread by The New York Times.

The U.S. President states he provided the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions, as well as he allowed Ukraine to acquire Javelin missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the House of Representatives of the Congress of the United States voted for adoption of the articles on impeachment of President of the United States Donald Trump over abuse of authorities related to exertion of pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July 2019 in relation with the investigation against Hunter Biden.

Больше новостей о: President United States Donald Trump John Bolton military aid Hunter Biden Joseph Biden

Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz...
US EXIM Bank Resumes Cooperation With Ukraine Afte...
Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Meets With Ex-Prosecutor G...
Zelenskyy For More Active Participation Of U.S. In...
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation
News
No Evidence Of Risk Of New Coronavirus Spreading Through Goods – Ukrposhta 19:10
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry 19:07
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives 19:04
PACE Elects Dams President 19:00
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation 14:05
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation 14:05
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok