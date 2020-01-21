subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.4
26 27.05
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine has a favorable climate for the development of the IT sector, - says Stepan Chernovetskyi
21 January 2020, Tuesday, 15:09 12
Economy 2020-01-22T01:15:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine has a favorable climate for the development of the IT sector, - says Stepan Chernovetskyi

Ukraine has a favorable climate for the development of the IT sector, - says Stepan Chernovetskyi

Елизавета Кесельман
Chernovetskyi Investment Group, Stepan Chernovetskyi, IT sector
Stepan Chernovetskyi.Photo: focus.ua
Stepan Chernovetskyi.Photo: focus.ua

Ukraine has a favorable climate for growth of IT sector and the momentum should be used to develop the Ukrainian economy.

Stepan Chernovetskyi, President of Chernovetskyi Investment Group, made this statement in an interview with Focus.

"IT sector is growing for a reason. Our specialists have received good training and education, but their salaries are still lower than in the USA and Western Europe. The accumulated experience leads to an increase in the numbers and quality of startups. And I see from the profiles of companies entering Ukrainian market and rent offices here that the investors understand this very well too," says the businessman.

Stepan Chernovetskyi is also considering infrastructure projects in education and healthcare. The businessman believes that it is an investment in the future which can be a business as well. He is confident that, provided that the level of education is improved, Ukraine can reach a new level as an educational hub.

To remind, Stepan Chernovetskyi owns the investment company Chernovetskyi Investment Group focusing on the investment in the IT sector. The company's portfolio includes the startups of Zakaz.ua and Kray Technologies. The first one is a project for grocery delivery from the  supermarkets, and the second one focuses on the production of agricultural drones. Stepan Chernovetskyi has also invested in real estate, such as Comfort Town residential complex and 101 Tower and IQ business centers in Kyiv.

The educational project of Chernovetskyi is also worth noting: CIG R&D Lab scholarship program, which now runs at three universities in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa. In this program, the students can create their own startups while studying and receive financial and mentoring support from the experts, as well as a grant for the development of their projects.

As reported, in July 2016, Stepan Chernovetskyi was detained in Spain. Subsequently, he was released without any bail, and three years later, the case was closed.

Больше новостей о: Chernovetskyi Investment Group Stepan Chernovetskyi IT sector

Ukraine Is Working On Dual Citizenship Reform - Zelenskyy
Seizure Of Gazprom's Assets In Europe Lift At Request Of Naftogaz
News
Anti-Corruption Court Schedules Hearing Of Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko On May 4 18:01
Court Decides To Recover Property Of Kolomoiskyi’s Company Worth UAH 100 Million In Favor Of NBU 17:58
Ukrzaliznytsia Increases Passenger Traffic In EU Direction By 14.9% To 942,100 Passengers In 2019 17:56
Court Arrests Ex-MP Palamarchuk’s Former Assistant Pavlovskyi 17:52
Belarus To Import 30% Of Its Crude Oil Via Ukraine 17:39
more news
Seizure Of Gazprom's Assets In Europe Lift At Request Of Naftogaz 13:30
Ukraine To Open Embassy In Albania In 2020 17:28
Ukraine Calls On OSCE Chair Rama To Financially Strengthen Mission In Donbas 13:48
SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due To Need To Fly Over Iran From February 1 13:50
Foreign Ministry Promises To Provide Information On Zelenskyн’s Visit To Oman In Due Time 17:17
more news
Belarus To Import 30% Of Its Crude Oil Via Ukraine 17:39
Ukraine Is Working On Dual Citizenship Reform - Zelenskyy 13:33
OPG And SBU Conduct Series Of Searches In Handziuk Murder Case 13:42
SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due To Need To Fly Over Iran From February 1 13:50
Court Decides To Recover Property Of Kolomoiskyi’s Company Worth UAH 100 Million In Favor Of NBU 17:58
more news
District Administrative Court Elects Vovk As Its Head
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok