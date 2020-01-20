Ukraine To Open Embassy In Albania In 2020

Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Tirana (Albania) in 2020.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko announced this at a joint briefing with the chairperson of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year we are going to open our embassy in Tirana at last," he said.

Currently, the Ukrainian Embassy in Albania operates in Greece, and Albania in Ukraine - in Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine calls on Rama to financially strengthen the OSCE special monitoring mission in Donbas.