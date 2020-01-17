Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has not obtained the resignation statement from Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

Co-chair of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Artur Herasymov, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Herasymov added that the European Solidarity did not have grounds to support the incumbent Government.

In compliance with the Constitution, the prime minister and other Cabinet of Ministers members have the right to submit their resignation statements for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk submitted his resignation statement.