Rada Appoints MP Merezhko International Committee Chair To Replace Yaremenko

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Member of Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko as the chairperson of the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation of the parliament instead of Bohdan Yaremenko (both from the Servant of the People).

317 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution 2751, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yaremenko was appointed as member of the committee on international politics.

Prior to being appointed as chairperson, Merezhko worked as a member of the legal policy committee.

He worked as head of the Department of Law at the Kyiv Linguistic University, Doctor of Law.

He entered the parliament with the 85th number on the list of the Servant of the People.

Besides, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Volodymyr Viatrovych, an MP from the European Solidarity, a member of the committee for humanitarian and information policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, the Verkhovna Rada refused to appoint the chairperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, MP Yelyzaveta Yasko, as chairperson of the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation instead of Yaremenko (both from the Servant of the People faction).

On December 2, the Servant of the People decided to nominate MP Yasko for the post of chairperson of the international committee of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Yaremenko.

On October 31, Yaremenko apologized for his correspondence with a prostitute at a parliamentary meeting and recalled criminal liability for violating of its secrets.

