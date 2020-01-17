Zelenskyy Considering Honcharuk’s Resignation Statement Despite Not Having Constitutional Authority

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering the resignation statement submitted by Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk despite not having respective constitutional authority to do so.

The Presidential Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the Constitution, the prime minister has to submit his resignation statement for consideration of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Resignation of the prime minister means disbandment of the whole Government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, Honcharuk submitted his resignation statement.