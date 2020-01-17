subscribe to newsletter
Honcharuk Resigns

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has submitted his resignation statement.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that current composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was the team of honest people, however, many pressure groups found it beneficial to make it seem differently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, an audio-record of an alleged meeting was spread throughout the Internet.

On it, Honcharuk allegedly says that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and he were know-nothings economy-wise.

