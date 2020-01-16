CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of Atlas Weekend Festival Sanchenko As MP From Servant Of The People Instead Of SBI Acting Director Venediktova

CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of Atlas Weekend Festival Sanchenko As MP From Servant Of The P

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized and registered the director of government relations and corporate social responsibility of the Atlas Weekend festival Oleksandr Sanchenko as the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party instead of Iryna Venediktova, whose powers were terminated ahead of schedule due to the appointment as acting director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The corresponding decision was unanimously adopted at a meeting of the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Truba from the post of director of the SBI and appointed MP from the Servant of the People Venediktova as acting director.

On January 14, the parliament prematurely terminated the MP powers of Venediktova.

She was the third number on the party list of the Servant of the People and headed the Committee on Legal Policy in the Verkhovna Rada.

On the day of termination of powers of Venediktova, the Verkhovna Rada appointed MP Andrii Kostin from the Servant of the People as the chairperson of the legal committee.

In connection with the termination of powers of Venediktova, the CEC recognized as elected the next highest priority candidate in the list of the Servant of the People at the special parliamentary election held on July 21, 2019.

31-year-old Sanchenko became such a candidate, included in the party list under number 137.

In addition to working at the Atlas Weekend, he is the founder of Main Stream and the Youth Projects Exchange public organization.

In the Parliament of the previous convocation, Sanchenko was a volunteer assistant to the MP from the Samopomich Association faction, Oleksii Skrypnyk.

According to open data, Sanchenko is also an expert in the “resuscitation reform package”, chairperson of the public council at the StateYouthHousing Fund, and founder of the beauty contest StudMis Ukraine.

Previously, he was deputy head of the youth programs and communications department of the Kyiv Youth Center and one of the initiators of the creation of the Kyiv Free Wi-Fi.

Sanchenko provided the CEC with the necessary documents confirming the cessation of activities incompatible with the MP mandate, in connection with which he was registered and can take the oath of office at the parliamentary meeting and begin to fulfill his duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, January 16, the election process started for the midterm election of the Verkhovna Rada member in single-mandate constituency 179 (Kharkiv region), which will be held on March 15.

The election will be held in connection with the appointment of the MP from the Servant of the People Oleksii Kucher, elected in this constituency, as chairperson of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

The CEC must set the election results by March 30 inclusively.