14 January 2020, Tuesday, 18:53 27
Politics 2020-01-16T04:00:25+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Terminates MP Venediktova’s Mandate

Даша Зубкова
parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Venediktova, Servant of the People, Andrii Kostin, SBI, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Roman Truba

The parliament has terminated the mandate of Member of Parliament Iryna Venediktova of the Servant of the People faction.

The draft resolution No. 2731 on termination of her mandate was approved by 340 votes, with only 226 required, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Venediktova was the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy.

She was No. 3 on the Servant of the People party list of candidates for the early parliamentary elections.

She is a lawyer, a doctor of law, a professor, and the head of the department of civil law and legal disciplines at the Kharkiv National University’s Faculty of Law.

The parliament has appointed Member of Parliament Andrii Kostin (Servant of the People faction) as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy, replacing the State Bureau of Investigation’s newly appointed acting Director Iryna Venediktova.

The draft resolution No.2732 on his appointment was approved by 296 votes, which only 226 required for its approval.

Previously, 46-year-old Kostin was the deputy chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy.

He was elected to the parliament as No.108 on the Servants of the People party’s list of candidates.

At the time of his election, he was a member of the Odesa Regional Bar Council and lived in Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Truba from the post of director of the State Bureau of Investigation and appointed Venedyktova as the interim director on December 27.

The Servant of the People faction has decided to nominate Member of Parliament Andrii Kostin to replace Venedyktova as the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on legal policy.

