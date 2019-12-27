Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, and appointed member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Iryna Venediktova, as the acting director.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 960 and 961 dated December 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Venediktova heads the parliamentary committee on legal policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has signed the law on reshuffle of the SBI.

According to the report, Truba and his deputies are considered to be dismissed by default.