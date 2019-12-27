subscribe to newsletter
23.75 24.3
26.3 27.2
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director
27 December 2019, Friday, 20:30 12
Politics 2019-12-28T09:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director

Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SBI, Roman Truba, Iryna Venediktova, Servant of the People, SBI director

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, and appointed member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Iryna Venediktova, as the acting director.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 960 and 961 dated December 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Venediktova heads the parliamentary committee on legal policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has signed the law on reshuffle of the SBI.

According to the report, Truba and his deputies are considered to be dismissed by default.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy SBI Roman Truba Iryna Venediktova Servant of the People SBI director

News
NBU Decides To Alter Number Value Of Hryvnia Vs Dollar Official Exchange Rate 20:45
Cabinet Lifts Restrictions On Selection Of Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners 20:40
Payment Of USD 2.9 Billion To Naftogaz By Gazprom Great Victory For Ukraine – Zelenskyy 20:37
PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update 20:33
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky denies having business in the annexed Crimea 11:15
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk 15:51
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
NBU First Ever Since November 2018 Buys USD 230 Million Via Auction On Thursday 15:48
more news
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes 20:23
Razumkov Signs Bill On Fining MPs Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada 20:26
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok