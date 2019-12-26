subscribe to newsletter
26 December 2019, Thursday, 11:15 241
Vasyl Khmelnytsky denies having business in the annexed Crimea



Николай Полищук

Vasyl Khmelnytsky, UFuture company owner, said that the media spread information about his business in the Crimea is a contortion of facts.

This was notified by him on his Facebook page.

He pointed out that all corporate rights of the Crimea companies were sold in 2018, so the data quoted in the press are biased.

“I treat the work of journalists with great respect and rarely take note of negativity in the media. But I am fundamentally against overt manipulations and blackmail, speculations about terrible“oligarchs”, aimed at defamation of Ukrainian companies and entrepreneurs character,” Khmelnytsky wrote.

The businessman recalled there was information disseminated in a number of publications that he allegedly had assets in the occupied Crimea. According to Khmelnytsky, he provided all the explanations in this regard to journalists back in March 2019, and the publication of the presence of assets in the Crimea was “a deliberate lie.”

Vasyl Khmelnytsky encouraged the media to do critical thinking and to verify information, including by contacting his press service.

An official statement also appeared on the UFuture website – an appeal to media representatives.

“We were not ready to just give our liquid assets to outsiders. The process of negotiations and sales took considerable time due to understandable risks. In 2018, we sold all the participatory interests of our European companies, which in turn owned participatory interests or had a significant impact on the assets located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – the Crimea. We didn’t make any investments that violated the sanctions regime or the current legislation of Ukraine,” the statement says.

UFuture also called on the media that printed the “manipulative material” to publish retractions and henceforth to contact their press service for reliable information.

As previously reported, the holding company UFuture owned by Vasyl Khmelnytsky includes “Bila Tserkva” industrial park, investment and development company in the field of renewable energy “UDP Renewables”, innovative parks “UNIT.City” in Kyiv and Kharkiv, “LvivTech.City” and others.
