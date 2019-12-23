Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover

Odesa IT company DIGIS, which has been rapidly advancing in the Ukrainian and world markets in recent years, has been able to conduct successful corporate events, management tools, and unique organizational culture. These projects reduced staff turnover by about 25%, according to Alexey Nagatkin, CEO of the company.

"20% of people are returning or plan to return to the company after quitting," says Nagatkin. DIGIS is currently developing software, mobile, and web products. The company started as a recruiting agency for sailors in 2009. In 2015, it separated the IT department, creating an enterprise company with an office in Odessa.

The success and activity of DIGIS attract employees because the company cooperates with pioneers in European and US markets. Now DIGIS clients are companies as PwC, Energias de Portugal, BlaBlaCar, and Roomster. Besides, Odesa IT-company received a few Ukrainian and international awards for the best mobile app development according to the authoritative platforms Clutch and TopDevelopers.

One of the employees explains the decrease in staff turnover: "Students and new employees strive to work with us. Employees who once went to competitors, are returning to us. They lack the soul, and there are too much bureaucracy. We try to ensure that all employees grow, and we're not afraid to work with interns. We train them very well, better than any courses."

According to a study by Chelmsford, burnout is the cause of 50% of personnel changes. The main criteria for preventing this are entertainment, informal communication, and work-life balance. Odessa IT-company follows these because it works on the principle of "Work hard and party hard." So, after developing and testing software solutions, colleagues celebrate their successful projects, which helps to maintain a level of motivation.

The company also created lounges where employees can sleep and talk with colleagues, launched the Happy Hours initiative - free joint lunches once a month, joint Counter-Strike competitions, discussions on front-end topics with employees of other companies, loud corporate parties with cocktails and team games.

DIGIS is an outstaff company, which means that another company or other developers officially employ its workers. Outstaffing is not a very common opportunity, so DIGIS programmers gain exceptional working experience and develop personally, becoming unique in the Ukrainian market. Such job opportunities satisfy the need of employees for continuous development and career growth. This is extremely important because more than 70% of valuable workers say that they had to leave the organization to advance the career ladder, according to the research of Willis Watson.

The experience of DIGIS indicates that employees value caring, team building, and participation in major global projects. Making people the primary value for the company significantly affects the decrease in the percentage of staff turnover and an increase in the level of satisfaction with their work.