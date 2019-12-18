Despite Incompletion Cadastre Ready For Launch Of Farmland Market – Milovanov

The land cadastre is ready for the launch of the farmland market though its completion is not 100% yet.

Economy, Trade and Agriculture Minister, Tymofii Milovanov, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister called statements saying that the launch of the land market required 100-percent completion of the cadastre a myth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 17, the Verkhovna Rada beforehand closed its evening plenary meeting over consideration of bill 2178-10 on launch of the land market.

About 3,000 activists were protesting near the Verkhovna Rada building against the opening of the land market and introduction of administrative responsible for discrimination.