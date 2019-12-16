subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 9.3% To 19.8 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2
Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 9.3% To 19.8 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

gas, natural gas, gas reserves, heating season

Since the start of the current heating season on November 2, (as at December 14) Ukraine has lowered its gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 9.3% or 2,018 million cubic meters to 19.767 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said gas reserves are 30.4% or 4.604 billion cubic meters higher than the figure available as at the same date of 2018.

In the period of December 1-14, Ukraine imported a total of 64.181 million cubic meters of gas: 40.984 million cubic meters via the Slovak Republic; 9.785 million cubic meters via Hungary; and 13.411 million cubic meters via the Republic of Poland.

Since early December, Ukraine produced a total of 789.575 million cubic meters of gas and transited 4,034.215 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection and started consumption of USF gas reserves to ensure the current heating season.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters, therefore, since the start of the gas injection season on April 5, the USF Gas Reserves have risen 2.5 times or by 13.040 billion cubic meters.

