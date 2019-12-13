subscribe to newsletter
  Court Releases Suspect In Attack On MP Bohdanets Ex-MP Kaida On Recognisance – Svoboda Leader Tiahnybok
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv released the former Member of Parliament from the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association faction of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksii Kaida, who was suspected of attacking a member of parliament from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Bohdanets at a meeting of the agrarian committee of the parliament, on recognisance.

The leader of Svoboda, Oleh Tiahnybok, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleksii Kaida - personal recognisance of MPs (decision of the Pecherskyi court)," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the prosecutor’s office has served former Member of Parliament from the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association Oleksii Kaida with a notice of suspicion of attacking MP from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Bohdanets at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agriculture.

The prosecutor's office opened a case on the fact of the attack on Bohdanets at a meeting of the agrarian committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

