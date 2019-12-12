NBU Expects Signing Of New Program With IMF In Q1, 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects the signing of a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the first quarter of 2020.

The head of the NBU, Yakiv Smolii, announced this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do not expect this year a decision to sign the program, this will not happen. But according to the schedule, when the meeting can take place, it can be in the first quarter of the next year," he said.

At the same time, Smolii said that the inflation rate this year will be within the framework of the NBU's goals - 5% +/- 1 p.p.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early December, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new program worth about USD 5.5 billion through an expanded financing mechanism.